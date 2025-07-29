Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Asif Nazrul: Awami League's July crackdown worse than 1971 atrocities

'We did not see scenes of burning dead bodies even in 1971, but the Awami League regime demonstrated that during the July uprising'

File image of Law Adviser Asif Nazrul. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 29 Jul 2025, 04:57 PM

Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul on Tuesday said he thinks the brutality carried out by the then-Awami League government during the July uprising in 2024 surpassed even the atrocities committed by the Pakistani occupation forces in 1971.

"We did not see scenes of burning dead bodies even in 1971, but the Awami League regime demonstrated that during the July uprising," he said at a discussion and documentary screening titled "Trial of July Carnage," held at the Judicial Administration Training Institute.

Asif Nazrul said the government is determined to ensure justice and preserve irrefutable evidence so that future governments cannot delay the trial process.

"Injured students were shot dead; bodies were burnt - these are crimes against humanity. Even war-torn nations did not show such brutalities. But rest assured, we will bring the perpetrators to justice," he added.

Meanwhile, Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan stressed the importance of a transparent and systematic trial.

"The process must be formal and accountable. Beyond trials, rebuilding the state requires everyone's responsible participation. National interest must prevail over party or group interests," she said.

Rizwana warned that failing to try such crimes would erode public confidence in the judiciary.

"The government is giving utmost importance to this trial. The legal process is being followed strictly to ensure credibility," she noted, questioning how those who ordered the killings managed to flee the country and evade justice.

International Crimes Tribunal Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam said a significant portion of the trial may conclude by December.

"The first testimony in the case against Sheikh Hasina will be taken on August 3," he added.

Amar Desh Editor Mahmudur Rahman said the martyrs of the July uprising - such as Abu Sayed, Yamin, and Mugdho - will forever inspire the nation.

The program concluded with special prayers for the martyrs of the July uprising and the victims of the recent fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College. 

