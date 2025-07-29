Govt approves procurement of 2 LNG cargoes

The government on Tuesday approved separate proposals including one for procuring some two cargoes of LNG to meet the growing demand for the country.

The approvals came from a meeting of the Advisers Council Committee on Government Purchase held at the Cabinet Division Conference Room at the Secretariat.

Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed chaired the meeting and also briefed reporters.

He said that the day’s purchase committee meeting approved proposals for procuring LNG and fertilizer.

Following two separate proposals from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Petrobangla will procure one cargo LNG from the spot market through international quotation method from M/S Gunvor Singapore Pte Limited, Singapore, for around Tk502.94 crore with per MMBtu LNG costing $11.97.

The Petrobangla will also procure one cargo LNG from M/S Posco International Corporation, South Korea with around Tk486.42 crore with per MMBtu LNG costing around $11.95.

Besides, the meeting approved two proposals from the Ministry of Shipping and one each from the Bridges Division, Local Government Division, and ICT Division.

Responding to queries, the finance adviser said that the government would procure more items from the USA to reduce trade gap and tariff rates.

“There will be more; the commerce adviser went there with the package. Let’s see what happens,” he said.

Replying to a question of procuring military equipment, including fighter jets from the US, Salehuddin Ahmed declined to say anything.

“No, I will not say anything regarding the matter right now,” he said.