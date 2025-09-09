Tuesday, September 09, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Govt okays import of two LNG cargoes from Singapore

Three related proposals were approved at a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Public Procurement by the finance adviser

File image. Photo: Collected
Update : 09 Sep 2025, 08:36 PM

The government on Tuesday approved the import of two cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worth Tk1,000.86 crore from Singapore to ensure uninterrupted energy supply.

It also cleared the appointment of an international consulting firm under the project “Technical Assistance for Carbon Deposition in the Oil and Gas Value Chain” at a cost of Tk50.53 crore.

The approvals came at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Public Procurement, held at the Secretariat with Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed in the chair.

According to meeting sources, one LNG cargo (46th, scheduled for November 22–23, 2025) will be imported from the spot market through international bidding under the Public Procurement Regulations, 2008.

Petrobangla had invited bids from 23 contracted companies under the Master Sales and Purchase Agreement (MSPA). Three firms submitted responsive proposals, with Singapore’s Aramco Trading emerging as the lowest bidder to supply 3.36 million British thermal units (MMBtu) of LNG at $11.85 per MMBtu. The deal is valued at Tk497.9 crore.

In another approval, the committee cleared the import of the 48th LNG cargo (December 26–27, 2025) through a similar process. Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd was selected as the lowest bidder to supply 3.36 million MMBtu at $11.97 per MMBtu, with a total cost of Tk502.95 crore.

SingaporeLiquefied Natural Gas (LNG)Salehuddin Ahmed
