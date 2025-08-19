Govt to procure 3 LNG cargoes, 215,000 tons fertilizer

The government on Tuesday approved the procurement of three cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the spot market and the import of 215,000 tons of fertilisers under state-to-state agreements to meet growing national demand.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Advisers Council Committee on Government Purchase at the Secretariat, chaired by Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed.

The Energy and Mineral Resources Division placed the proposals, with Petrobangla as the implementing agency, for importing LNG from TotalEnergies Gas & Power Ltd, United Kingdom, which quoted the lowest price in all cases.

The first cargo, scheduled to arrive between October 19–20, will deliver 3.36 million MMBtu at $11.44 per unit, costing Tk480.67 crore. The second one, expected on October 6–7, will also carry 3.36 million MMBtu at $11.34 per unit, totalling Tk476.47 crore. The third cargo, set for October 28–29, will bring the same volume at $11.54 per unit, costing Tk484.81 crore.

Officials said these spot purchases are intended to meet Bangladesh’s rising energy needs ahead of winter, when demand typically surges in industries, power plants, and households.

Also, the Ministry of Agriculture placed proposals with Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) as the implementing agency for importing fertilisers from Russia, Morocco, and Canada.

From Russia, Bangladesh will import the first lot of 35,000 metric tons of Muriate of Potash (MOP) fertiliser from JSC “Foreign Economic Corporation (Prodintorg)” at $361 per ton. The total contract value stands at $1.26 crore, equivalent to Tk154.91 crore.

Under the 2025–26 target of 599,000 tons of MOP, imports from Russia will cover 199,000 tons, of which 63,000 tons have already been imported.

Bangladesh will also import fertilisers from Morocco through OCP, Nutricrops.

The second lot of 40,000 tons of Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) will be imported at $782.67 per ton, costing Tk384.45 crore.

The 2025–26 target for DAP imports is 881,000 tons of which Morocco will supply 281,000 tons.

Officials said the state-level fertiliser contracts, renewed earlier this year, follow agreed pricing formulas to ensure a stable supply for farmers amid global market volatility.

The second lot of 30,000 tons of Triple Super Phosphate (TSP) will be imported at $584.67 per ton, totalling $1.75 crore or Tk215.39 crore.

The third lot of 30,000 tons of TSP will be procured at the same unit price and contract terms, costing another Tk215.04 crore.

For 2025–26, the TSP import target is 425,000 tons, of which Morocco will provide 325,000 tons.

From Canada, Bangladesh will import two lots of MOP fertiliser through the Canadian Commercial Corporation.

The fourth lot of 40,000 tons will be imported at $361 per ton, totalling $1.44 crore or Tk177.32 crore.

The fifth lot of 40,000 tonnes, also at $361 per tonne, will be imported at $1.44 crore or Tk 177.03 crore.

Out of the total MOP target of 599,000 tonnes for FY2025–26, Canada will supply 4,000 tonnes.

Officials said these state-level contracts, renewed earlier this year, follow the pricing formulas stipulated in the agreements and are designed to ensure a stable fertiliser supply to farmers at a time of rising global market volatility.