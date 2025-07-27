Sunday, July 27, 2025

Foreign Adviser Touhid off to NY for UN conference on Palestine issue

France and Saudi Arabia will co-chair the high-level international conference

File photo of Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain. Photo: Collected
Update : 27 Jul 2025, 11:55 AM

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain left here for New York on Sunday morning to attend the United Nations high-level international conference on the "Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution."

The foreign adviser is scheduled to return early Friday after attending the ministerial meeting, a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told UNB.

France and Saudi Arabia will co-chair the high-level international conference to promote a lasting peace in the Middle East and the implementation of the two-state solution.

The conference will be held from Monday to Wednesday in New York, under the auspices of the United Nations.

This ministerial high-level session brings together the outcomes of the thematic roundtables and working groups convened under the auspices of the high-level conference on the implementation of the two-state solution.

It provides a platform to consolidate key insights, highlight consensus across political, legal, economic, and humanitarian tracks, and articulate concrete next steps.

The session is both a culmination of months of coordinated diplomatic work and a launchpad for action, and laying the groundwork for sustained international engagement, accountability, and implementation in support of a just and lasting peace.

The aim of the conference is to contribute to the implementation of UN resolutions on the question of Palestine and the two-state solution in order to achieve a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in the Middle East.

Initially scheduled for June, the conference was postponed due to the escalating violence in the Middle East at the time.

