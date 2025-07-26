“We took to the streets in July, now it’s time to take part in rebuilding the country. If we organize ourselves, we can prove our strength as a political force,” said Muhammad Iftekhar Mahmud, a member of the NCP's disability wing.

He was speaking at an event titled "July Uprising: Participation of Citizens with Disabilities in Building an Inclusive Bangladesh," which was organized by the NCP’s Persons with Disabilities Affairs Wing in the capital’s Banglamotor on Friday.

Participants, including disability rights activists, NCP organizers, and civil society members from different districts, stressed that people with disabilities remain one of the most marginalized and invisible groups in political life.

Unlike other disadvantaged communities such as hijras, Dalits, and garment workers who have mobilized to assert their rights, persons with disabilities are still sidelined.

Amzad Hossain, who moderated the event, said: “In Bangladesh, people with disabilities face the harshest discrimination. We need to move beyond pity and transform into a political force.”

Saifur Rahman, another member of the disability wing, remarked: “We believe in contributing through our capabilities. NCP has given us the political space to do so.”

At the end of the discussion, participants put forward four key political demands:

To overcome isolation and establish themselves as a political force and voting bloc. To actively advocate for disability issues at the state level. To break superstitions and outdated perceptions and ensure the visibility and effectiveness of the disability community. To ensure clear inclusion of disability issues in political party agendas and state policies.

Leaders from the NCP, including Joint Coordinators Riaz Morshed and Navid Nawroz Shah, voiced strong support for these goals, calling for laborers, students, and persons with disabilities to unite in the movement for an equitable Bangladesh.

The event concluded with a call for persons with disabilities to formally join the National Citizen Party and organize collectively for their political rights.