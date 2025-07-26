Saturday, July 26, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

'We took to the streets in July—now it’s time to take part in rebuilding the country'

Amzad Hossain urged turning disability discrimination into political power

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 26 Jul 2025, 05:48 PM

“We took to the streets in July, now it’s time to take part in rebuilding the country. If we organize ourselves, we can prove our strength as a political force,” said Muhammad Iftekhar Mahmud, a member of the NCP's disability wing.

He was speaking at an event titled "July Uprising: Participation of Citizens with Disabilities in Building an Inclusive Bangladesh," which was organized by the NCP’s Persons with Disabilities Affairs Wing in the capital’s Banglamotor on Friday.

Participants, including disability rights activists, NCP organizers, and civil society members from different districts, stressed that people with disabilities remain one of the most marginalized and invisible groups in political life.

Unlike other disadvantaged communities such as hijras, Dalits, and garment workers who have mobilized to assert their rights, persons with disabilities are still sidelined.

Amzad Hossain, who moderated the event, said: “In Bangladesh, people with disabilities face the harshest discrimination. We need to move beyond pity and transform into a political force.”

Saifur Rahman, another member of the disability wing, remarked: “We believe in contributing through our capabilities. NCP has given us the political space to do so.”

At the end of the discussion, participants put forward four key political demands:

  1. To overcome isolation and establish themselves as a political force and voting bloc.
  2. To actively advocate for disability issues at the state level.
  3. To break superstitions and outdated perceptions and ensure the visibility and effectiveness of the disability community.
  4. To ensure clear inclusion of disability issues in political party agendas and state policies.

Leaders from the NCP, including Joint Coordinators Riaz Morshed and Navid Nawroz Shah, voiced strong support for these goals, calling for laborers, students, and persons with disabilities to unite in the movement for an equitable Bangladesh.

The event concluded with a call for persons with disabilities to formally join the National Citizen Party and organize collectively for their political rights.

Topics:

Bangladesh PoliticsPersons with disabilityNational Citizen Party
Read More

Nahid: Sylhet to be major NCP stronghold in new Bangladesh

Nahid: Mujibism still trying to regain ground

NCC struggles to reach consensus on key reform issues

Probe commission formed over Gopalganj violence

Hasnat Abdullah: AL reorganizing over Milestone tragedy

Asif: No party symbols in local polls

Latest News

IGP: Life is not always a straight path

Milestone tragedy: School authorities launch counselling to help traumatized students

Jahangir: India pushing in both Bangladeshis and Rohingyas

CA Yunus holding talks with 14 political parties

Govt implements project to improve public investment management

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x