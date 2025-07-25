Friday, July 25, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
4 Islamic parties decide to strengthen unity

They reached the consensus at a special meeting at the central office of Islami Andolan Bangladesh

Photo: BSS
Update : 25 Jul 2025, 06:59 PM

Top leaders of the country's four major Islamic parties on Friday decided to strengthen their unity ahead of the upcoming national election. 

They reached the consensus at a special meeting at the central office of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, said a press release.

In the meeting, the top leaders of the four parties reached a consensus on continuing discussions among Islamic-minded parties and making the unity process more dynamic ahead of the upcoming national election. 

They also reiterated their commitment to justice against fascism and to fundamental reforms.

The meeting was presided over by Islami Andolan Bangladesh Ameer and Char Monai Pir Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim.

Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish Ameer Maulana Mamunul Haque, Khelafat Majlis Secretary General Dr Ahmad Abdul Quader, Nezam-e-Islami Party Vice President Maulana Abdul Majed Athari, Nezam-e-Islami Party Secretary General Maulana Musa bin Izhar, and Joint Secretary General of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, Maulana Ataullah Ameen joined the meeting.

Islami Andolan Bangladesh leaders, including Secretary General Principal Maulana Yunus Ahmad, Presidium Members Professor Ashraf Ali Akon and Professor Mahbubur Rahman, and Joint Secretary General Maulana Gazi Ataur Rahman were present.

Khelafat Majlish
