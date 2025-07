CA Yunus holding talks with 14 political parties

Chief Adviser Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus is holding talks with 14 politicians at the State Guest House Jamuna on Saturday.

The meeting began at around 5pm. Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder confirmed this information on Saturda

He said that these politicians are-- Aminul Haque Tipu Biswas, Jatiya Gano Front; Mostafa Jamal Haider, 12-Party Alliance; Maulana Abdul Majed Athari, Nizam-e-Islam Party; Maulana Yusuf Ashraf, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis; Fariduzzaman Farhad, chairman, NPP; Syed Ehsanul Huda, chairman, Jatiya Dal; Dr Mushtaq Hossain, Bangladesh JaSaD; Bobby Hajjaj, Nationalist Democratic Movement; Shamim Haider, secretary general, Zaker Party; Mufti Sakhawat Hossain Razi, secretary general, Islami Oikya Jote; Rafiqul Islam Bablu, chairman, Bhasani Janashakti Party; Dr Mostafizur Rahman Iran, chairman, Bangladesh Labour Party; Masud Rana, coordinator, BSP-Marxist; and Manjurul Islam Afendi, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam.