Islamic parties reject proposals of the Women Reform Commission

Prominent Islamic scholars and leaders in the country have rejected both the proposals and the very existence of the Women Reform Commission. Several leaders from Islamic political parties have called on the government not to use women as a front to attack Islam.

This call was made at a national seminar titled “Islamophobia of the Women Reform Commission and our responsibilities”, held on Wednesday at the Institution of Diploma Engineers in Dhaka. The event was organized by the “Ulama Mashayekh Aimma Parishad”.

The commission has faced strong criticism over several of its reform proposals, including recognizing forced sex within marriage as rape under the criminal code and ensuring the labor rights and dignity of sex workers by amending labor laws.

Dr Shafiqur Rahman, Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, said: “We reject this commission outright as it stands against the values and laws of Allah, and the thoughts and beliefs of the nation. Rejecting the commission means rejecting its report as well.”

He further said: “They claim to represent women in society, but in reality, they are misleading the public. They are daring to distort and provoke changes to the verses of the Qur’an.”

He questioned: “Why is such provocation happening now? This government was not expected to pursue such an agenda. There are many pressing issues in the country. Why are those being ignored?”

Mamnunul Haque, secretary general of Khelafat Majlish, said: “Islam grants women fair rights-not equal rights, but just rights. Equal rights would push women into competition with men in a way that disadvantages them.”

He added: “We make a clear appeal: grant women their just rights. Do not push them into prostitution or turn mothers into a symbol of disgrace. This is a destructive agenda aimed at ruining society and destroying Bangladesh. This must stop.”

In addition to leaders from Jamaat-e-Islami and Khelafat Majlish, others who spoke at the seminar included Ashraf Mahadi, joint convener of the NCP, and Mojibur Rahman Manju, president of the AB Party, among others.