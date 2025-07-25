Friday, July 25, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Met office forecasts rain

Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country, according to the bulletin

Persistent rain on May 31, 2025 led to waterlogging and public inconvenience, though some were seen enjoying the weather near Dhaka University. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 25 Jul 2025, 12:59 PM

Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Friday predicted rain or thundershowers with temporary gusty wind over the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong & Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka & Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Khulna, Barisal & Chittagong divisions,” said a Met office bulletin issued on Friday morning.

Mild heat wave is sweeping over Rangpur Division and it may abate.

“Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country,” the bulletin said.

The highest temperature on Thursday was recorded 37.2°C in Tetulia under Rangpur Division, while Friday’s minimum temperature was 20.5°C in Bandarban.

The sun sets at 6:45pm on Friday and rises at 5:25am on Saturday in Dhaka.

Topics:

RainBangladesh Met OfficeThundershower
Read More

Met office predicts rain

Rain likely across country

Heavy rainfall likely in five divisions

Heavy rainfall, strong monsoon winds disrupt launch services in coastal region

Met office predicts rain across Bangladesh

Rain or thundershowers likely over country

Latest News

BMD: Deep depression formed over Northwest Bay

HSIA limits accompanying visitor's numbers from Sunday

Is the law silent?

A tragedy long coming

Visiting Indian medical team assesses burn victims of Milestone crash

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x