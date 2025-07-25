Met office forecasts rain

Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Friday predicted rain or thundershowers with temporary gusty wind over the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong & Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka & Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Khulna, Barisal & Chittagong divisions,” said a Met office bulletin issued on Friday morning.

Mild heat wave is sweeping over Rangpur Division and it may abate.

“Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country,” the bulletin said.

The highest temperature on Thursday was recorded 37.2°C in Tetulia under Rangpur Division, while Friday’s minimum temperature was 20.5°C in Bandarban.

The sun sets at 6:45pm on Friday and rises at 5:25am on Saturday in Dhaka.