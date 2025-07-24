Australia eyes deeper trade, investment ties with Bangladesh

Australia has expressed its keen interest to further strengthen trade and investment cooperation with Bangladesh, particularly in the sectors of food processing, agriculture, recycling, and the circular economy.

As part of this endeavor, Australian Trade and Investment Commissioner Ben Carson, along with his Austrade team, undertook a visit to Chattogram last week to explore opportunities for deepening economic engagement between the two countries, said a press release issued by the Australian High Commission on Thursday.

During the visit, the delegation met with key industry leaders in food processing and pulses and grains production, as well as with pioneering companies in the circular economy space.

These included BSRM, a steel manufacturer recognized for its Green Factory status, and the PHP Family, a prominent recycling conglomerate.

The team also held discussions with local distributors of Australian agricultural products and visited Banga Flavour & Fragrance, where Australian firm The Product Makers (TPM) is spearheading innovation in food ingredient applications using Australian produce.

The visit concluded with a solemn tribute at the Chittagong Commonwealth War Cemetery, where nine Australian servicemen who lost their lives during World War II are buried.

The moment served as a powerful reminder of the long-standing historical and people-to-people ties between Australia and Bangladesh, said the release.