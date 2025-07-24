Thursday, July 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Bangladesh Young Columnists Forum celebrates 7th founding anniversary at JnU

Forum guides young writers and hosts regular writing workshops and seminars

 

 

Bangladesh Young Columnists Forum celebrates its 7th founding anniversary at JnU on 24 July, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 24 Jul 2025, 09:46 PM

The Jagannath University (JnU) unit of the Bangladesh Young Columnists Forum celebrated its seventh founding anniversary.

On Thursday, a joyous rally began at the university’s Central Shaheed Minar and paraded through the Science and Social Science buildings before ending in front of the Rafique Bhaban with a cake-cutting ceremony.

President of the JnU unit Abdul Kader Nagib said: “The Bangladesh Young Columnists Forum is not just an organization; it awakens a sense of patriotism and humanity in the hearts of young people. It teaches the courage to speak the truth through writing. We are proud to be part of such a creative platform.”

General Secretary Rakibul Islam said: “Through this forum, the latent talents of hundreds of young people are awakening. Students from 22 universities across the country are involved, contributing to social change through their writing. Our dream is that one day this organization will go beyond national borders and spread worldwide—with Jagannath University leading the way.”

Former and current members, along with various leaders and activists of the organization, were present during the event.

Notably, the Bangladesh Young Columnists Forum was launched on July 23, 2018, with the slogan “Let latent talents flourish through the power of writing.” The organization offers guidance to young writers, helps them publish in newspapers, and regularly hosts writing-related discussions, seminars, and workshops.

Topics:

Jagannath University (JnU)
Read More

Gayebana janaza held at JnU in memory of Milestone tragedy victims

Shibir orientation speech at JnU draws attention

Shibir president: Shibir will not remain silent if threats are made against July comrades

JnU students lock admin building over alleged Chhatra Dal attack

JnU students besiege VC office, demand action over attack on teachers

Students at JnU demand ban on non-students in political activities

Latest News

Hasina ordered firing on protesters in 2024, Al Jazeera investigation reveals

Australia eyes deeper trade, investment ties with Bangladesh

Dhaka Central University admission tests on August 22, 23

Pakistan thump Tigers to claim consolation win in final T20

19 irregular Bangladeshis repatriated from Tunisia

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x