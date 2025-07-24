Bangladesh Young Columnists Forum celebrates 7th founding anniversary at JnU

The Jagannath University (JnU) unit of the Bangladesh Young Columnists Forum celebrated its seventh founding anniversary.

On Thursday, a joyous rally began at the university’s Central Shaheed Minar and paraded through the Science and Social Science buildings before ending in front of the Rafique Bhaban with a cake-cutting ceremony.

President of the JnU unit Abdul Kader Nagib said: “The Bangladesh Young Columnists Forum is not just an organization; it awakens a sense of patriotism and humanity in the hearts of young people. It teaches the courage to speak the truth through writing. We are proud to be part of such a creative platform.”

General Secretary Rakibul Islam said: “Through this forum, the latent talents of hundreds of young people are awakening. Students from 22 universities across the country are involved, contributing to social change through their writing. Our dream is that one day this organization will go beyond national borders and spread worldwide—with Jagannath University leading the way.”

Former and current members, along with various leaders and activists of the organization, were present during the event.

Notably, the Bangladesh Young Columnists Forum was launched on July 23, 2018, with the slogan “Let latent talents flourish through the power of writing.” The organization offers guidance to young writers, helps them publish in newspapers, and regularly hosts writing-related discussions, seminars, and workshops.