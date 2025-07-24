‘Families must be notified within 12 hours of arrest’

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said that family members, friends, or a lawyer must be notified within a maximum of 12 hours after a person is arrested and taken to a police station. Under no circumstances should this time exceed 12 hours.

He shared this information during a press conference held at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Thursday.

Nazrul also said that the Advisory Council has approved a proposal to amend the Code of Criminal Procedure. If the amendment comes into effect, law enforcement officers will be required to present clear identification from the police or their respective agencies during arrests.

Adviser Asif Nazrul added: “We have amended some criminal procedure codes. After this amendment, if someone is to be arrested, the law enforcement personnel will have to provide clear identification from the police or organization. They will have to show their ID card. The law enforcement personnel will have to show their ID card whenever asked. It is mandatory.”

In every arrest, there must be a memorandum of everything, under which law and for what reason the arrest was made.

He said: “If the arrested person has any injury to his body or if he says he is sick, he must be treated immediately."

He also said: “We have said that every police station and district police office must regularly have a list of people arrested. There must be a list of arrests under which law and on what date.”

He added that during the fascist era, various agencies used to arrest and the relatives of the accused were sent to the police, the RAB intelligence agency, and others.

He added: “We have said in the law that whichever agency makes the arrest, their concerned office should have everything, why the arrested person was arrested, under which law, who he contacted within 12 hours, etc. And it should be sent to the concerned police station immediately.”

The law adviser said: “The Supreme Court’s decision was to ensure transparency and accountability in the matter of arrest. The arrested person should have rights after the arrest.”

He further added: “There were two judgments on this. In light of this judgment, we have finalized it today after meeting with the Judicial Reforms Commission, the Supreme Court, and all the relevant experts in more detail.”

Section 54

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said: “In case of suspicion, arrest was made at will under Section 54. We have made significant changes in the Criminal Procedure Code there.”

He also said: “If an arrest is made on suspicion, then the person who makes the arrest must be sure that the crime has been committed in front of them and they have reason to believe that the person has committed the crime.”

He further added: “That officer must explain in writing why the arrest was under Section 54. In the case of non-cognizable offenses, the same must be done and he must be satisfied that the person may flee if he does not do so. If these two conditions are met, he can make an arrest under Section 54.”

He also said: “We have made a law, there is a provision for online bail bond submission. Warrants can be issued digitally there.”

“In addition, we have strengthened judicial supervision. If this law can be implemented properly, people will no longer be arrested or disappeared at will. The amendment of these laws will stop the harassment of people. And it will play a groundbreaking role,” he added.

At the same time, he said that all kinds of support will be provided to the families of those killed in Milestone. Everything will be done after talking to Milestone School.

Prayer ceremonies will be held in all religious institutions tomorrow. Two teachers have tragically died. They will be given state honors.

Local govt elections can be held earlier

On the other hand, Youth and Sports Advisor Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, who was present at the briefing, spoke about the issue of local government elections.

He said: “The issue of local government elections is a matter of national consensus. If there is a consensus among the political parties, the local government elections can be held before the national elections.”

He added: “This issue is entirely a matter of the government coming to a consensus with the political parties.”

He made these remarks in response to questions from journalists at a press briefing organized on the decision of the advisory council.

Asif Mahmud also said: “There will be no opportunity to use party symbols in local government elections. Therefore, the Advisory Council has amended the relevant provisions and approved them.”

He added: “This reform has been done under the ongoing major reform program. We are also working on the remaining reform proposals.”