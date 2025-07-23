Case filed against 1,200 over Secretariat vandalism, attempted murder

A case has been filed against 1,200 unidentified individuals for allegedly storming the Bangladesh Secretariat, causing damage, and attempting murder through voluntary assault.

The complaint was lodged by Golam Mukti Mahmud, sub-inspector of the Secretariat Security Division, at Shahbagh police station on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, the case report reached the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saifuzzaman, who accepted it and directed authorities to submit the investigation report by August 28.

According to the case statement, students from various colleges in Dhaka, along with unidentified individuals and alleged agitators, organized a “March to the Ministry of Education” in protest of the tragic jet crash near Milestone School and College.

Their demands included postponing the HSC exams. Initially, the students marched toward the Education Board and Education Building, but later moved toward the Ministry of Education and gathered in front of the Secretariat.

For security reasons, all gates of the Bangladesh Secretariat were closed during the protest. The statement claims that protesters were repeatedly urged not to enter the premises. However, they allegedly broke through police barricades, reached the main gate, and created unrest.

“They unlawfully entered the Secretariat and, when confronted, attacked law enforcement—including police, army, and ansar personnel—with sticks and bricks, intending to kill,” the complaint reads.

Several officers were seriously injured, and the protesters reportedly vandalized government vehicles and issued threats and intimidation, according to the case details.