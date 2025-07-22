Ex-Addl SP Kafi remanded in BNP activist Mamun murder case

A Dhaka court on Tuesday placed former additional superintendent of police Abdullah Hil Kafi and former Detective Branch (DB) Inspector Arafat Hossain on a two-day remand each in connection with the killing of BNP activist Mamun Khandaker in Ashulia during the July-August mass uprising.



Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate Tajul Islam Sohagh passed the order as police produced the two accused before the court and pleaded to place them on a two-day remand each in the case.



According to the case documents, Mamun was shot in the Baipail area in Ashulia on August 5, 2024, and was being taken to the National Institute of Neuro Sciences and Hospital for treatment.

But the accused stopped the ambulance carrying Mamun on its way to the hospital and sent it back. Mamun's family was forced to admit him at Savar Enam Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on August 7.



Mamun's wife filed the case with the Ashulia police station on August 22 last year.



Kafi was detained from Shahjalal International Airport on September 2, 2024 as he was trying to flee the country, while Arafat was arrested from the city's Aftabnagar area on September 13.