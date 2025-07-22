Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Crowd chaos outside burn institute after Milestone jet crash

An overwhelming crowd of visitors disrupted medical services 

Law enforcement stands guard at the entrance of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, Bangladesh. July 22, 2025. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 22 Jul 2025, 01:42 PM

Chaos broke out outside the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka on Tuesday, as police and volunteers struggled to manage large crowds following Monday’s deadly plane crash in Uttara.

People filled the hospital corridors and the road outside, making it hard to move around. The crowd included relatives of patients, volunteers, journalists, and many curious onlookers.

Around 11:30am, a large number of police officers were seen at the main gate. Only staff, officials, and patient relatives with ID were allowed inside.

Journalists and outsiders waited outside the gate. Attempts to clear the area led to arguments and shouting.

Traffic was badly affected, especially near Bangabazar and Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Some people said they came to help or donate blood, but their presence made things more difficult for doctors and staff.

An official said that hospital services were already disrupted on Monday due to overcrowding. Tighter controls were put in place with army help on Tuesday, but the situation remained hard to manage.

“If this continues, it will affect patient care,” the official said.

This comes after a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into Milestone School and College in Uttara on Monday, killing 27 people — most of them children. Another 78 are still being treated, mostly at the Burn Institute.

Topics:

Milestone College Plane CrashNational Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery
Read More

Writ seeks ban on faulty aircraft operations in densely populated areas

Law, education advisers, press secretary besieged by protesting Milestone students

Milestone jet crash: Health adviser visits burn institute

Mother dies trying to save daughter from Milestone jet crash

Two Milestone students laid to rest in Tangail

Milestone jet crash: Students take to streets with 6-point demand

Latest News

Writ seeks ban on faulty aircraft operations in densely populated areas

Law, education advisers, press secretary besieged by protesting Milestone students

Consensus Commission begins talks with political parties

Milestone jet crash: Health adviser visits burn institute

A national tragedy that must never happen again

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x