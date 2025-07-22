Crowd chaos outside burn institute after Milestone jet crash

Chaos broke out outside the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka on Tuesday, as police and volunteers struggled to manage large crowds following Monday’s deadly plane crash in Uttara.

People filled the hospital corridors and the road outside, making it hard to move around. The crowd included relatives of patients, volunteers, journalists, and many curious onlookers.

Around 11:30am, a large number of police officers were seen at the main gate. Only staff, officials, and patient relatives with ID were allowed inside.

Journalists and outsiders waited outside the gate. Attempts to clear the area led to arguments and shouting.

Traffic was badly affected, especially near Bangabazar and Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Some people said they came to help or donate blood, but their presence made things more difficult for doctors and staff.

An official said that hospital services were already disrupted on Monday due to overcrowding. Tighter controls were put in place with army help on Tuesday, but the situation remained hard to manage.

“If this continues, it will affect patient care,” the official said.

This comes after a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into Milestone School and College in Uttara on Monday, killing 27 people — most of them children. Another 78 are still being treated, mostly at the Burn Institute.