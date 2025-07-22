Milestone jet crash: Students take to streets with 6-point demand

Following the fatal jet crash involving Milestone College in Dhaka’s Uttara area, students have taken to the streets demanding the disclosure of the names and identities of the deceased, along with five other demands.

They have blocked the Diabari roundabout area in Uttara in protest.

On Tuesday, the protest began around 10:30am. Alongside Milestone College, students from several nearby educational institutions were also seen participating in the demonstration.

Protesters stated that statements or expressions of grief are not enough; they demand accountability from those responsible, respect for the victims, and effective measures to prevent such accidents in the future.

The six demands of the students:

The accurate names and identities of those killed in the accident must be disclosed. A complete and error-free list of the injured must be published. An unconditional and public apology must be issued for the alleged assault on teachers by military personnel at the crash site. Compensation must be provided by the Air Force to the families of each deceased student. The Air Force must decommission outdated and risky aircraft and introduce new and safer planes. The Air Force’s training procedures and training zones must be reorganized in a humane and safe manner.

The crash occurred on Monday afternoon when a training aircraft fell on the campus field of Milestone School and College in Diabari, Uttara. 27 people, including the pilot, have died so far.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the aircraft lost control and crashed due to mechanical failure.

Immediately after the crash, fire service personnel, RAB, and police began rescue operations. The injured were rushed to various hospitals.

The condition of several victims remains critical.