All examinations under National University postponed

The government has declared a one-day state mourning on Tuesday, in response to the casualties caused by the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force aircraft at Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka.

In light of this, all examinations under the National University have been postponed.

The decision was announced in an urgent notice issued by the university on Tuesday.

The notice stated that the rescheduled date for the exams will be announced later.

Earlier, Tuesday's HSC and equivalent examinations were also postponed due to the casualties caused by the crash of a training fighter aircraft.

According to the routine, Tuesday’s scheduled exams included: Chemistry (theory) second paper; Islamic History and Culture second paper (Humanities); History second paper; Home Management and Family Life second paper; and Production Management and Marketing second paper.

Notice from the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee announced the postponement of all HSC and equivalent examinations scheduled for Tuesday under all education boards.

The notice stated that a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed in the premises of Milestone School and College, causing significant casualties and damage to students and property.