Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

All examinations under National University postponed

The new date for today’s exam will be announced later

 

logo of National University
Update : 22 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM

The government has declared a one-day state mourning on Tuesday, in response to the casualties caused by the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force aircraft at Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka.

In light of this, all examinations under the National University have been postponed.

The decision was announced in an urgent notice issued by the university on Tuesday.

The notice stated that the rescheduled date for the exams will be announced later.

Earlier, Tuesday's HSC and equivalent examinations were also postponed due to the casualties caused by the crash of a training fighter aircraft.

According to the routine, Tuesday’s scheduled exams included: Chemistry (theory) second paper; Islamic History and Culture second paper (Humanities); History second paper; Home Management and Family Life second paper; and Production Management and Marketing second paper.

Notice from the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee announced the postponement of all HSC and equivalent examinations scheduled for Tuesday under all education boards.

The notice stated that a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed in the premises of Milestone School and College, causing significant casualties and damage to students and property.

Topics:

National UniversityExamMilestone College Plane Crash
Read More

Milestone jet crash: Students take to streets with 6-point demand

One-minute silence observed in all courts

Modi expresses shock at loss of lives in Milestone air crash, offers support

Official: Sufficient blood in stock for Milestone jet crash victims

Bangladesh observes state mourning for jet crash victims

Govt denies claims of hiding Milestone jet crash casualty figures

Latest News

Milestone jet crash: Students take to streets with 6-point demand

One-minute silence observed in all courts

Modi expresses shock at loss of lives in Milestone air crash, offers support

Bangladesh eying historical T20 series victory against Pakistan

Report: Extreme heat threatens lives, livelihoods of workers in Bangladesh

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x