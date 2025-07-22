Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Death toll rises to 27 in Milestone jet crash

  • The deceased includes 25 children 
  • A total of 78 people are undergoing treatment 
Fire service personnel recovering the wreckage of the F-7 training jet that crashed at Milestone School and College. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 22 Jul 2025, 09:32 AM

The death toll from the training aircraft crash at Milestone School and College in Dhaka’s Uttara area has climbed to 27.

Authorities confirmed that among the deceased are 25 children, a pilot, and a teacher. An additional 78 people are being treated in various hospitals.

At a briefing at 8am on Tuesday at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Dr Sayedur Rahman confirmed the updated casualty figures.

He said 20 bodies have so far been handed over to families.

Seeking prayer for the burned children, Dr Sayedur requested people not to crowd the hospital. “We have enough blood donors, though some negative blood types may be needed.”

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR), the FT-7BGI fighter jet took off from Kurmitola Air Base at 1:06pm on Monday and crashed minutes later into a two-storey school building at 1:18pm due to a mechanical failure.

 

