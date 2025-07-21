One-day state mourning declared after Uttara plane crash

A one-day state mourning has been declared for Tuesday, following the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft on the campus of Milestone School and College in the Diabari area of Dhaka, which resulted in casualties.

The Chief Adviser's Press Wing announced the decision on Monday.

During the mourning period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast at all government, semi-government, and autonomous institutions, as well as educational establishments across the country.

The flag will also be at half-mast on all government and private buildings and at Bangladeshi missions abroad.

Special prayers will be held at places of worship across the country for those injured and killed in the incident.