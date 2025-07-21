Monday, July 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

One-day state mourning declared after Uttara plane crash

Special prayers will be held at places of worship across the country for those injured and killed in the incident

Fire service personnel recovering the wreckage of the F-7 training jet that crashed at Milestone School and College. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 21 Jul 2025, 04:48 PM

A one-day state mourning has been declared for Tuesday, following the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft on the campus of Milestone School and College in the Diabari area of Dhaka, which resulted in casualties.

The Chief Adviser's Press Wing announced the decision on Monday.

During the mourning period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast at all government, semi-government, and autonomous institutions, as well as educational establishments across the country.

The flag will also be at half-mast on all government and private buildings and at Bangladeshi missions abroad.

Special prayers will be held at places of worship across the country for those injured and killed in the incident.

Topics:

Mourning DayBangladesh Air ForceMilestone College Plane Crash
Read More

BAF pilot critically injured in Uttara aircraft crash

Uttara plane crash: Burn institute overwhelmed

BAF aircraft crash: Emergency service centre opened at burn institute

Sorrow, panic grip burn institute after air force jet crash injures dozens of children

Emergency hotline opened at burn institute after BAF plane crash

Metro coach reserved for victims of Milestone College plane crash

Latest News

BAF pilot critically injured in Uttara aircraft crash

Uttara plane crash: Burn institute overwhelmed

BAF aircraft crash: Emergency service centre opened at burn institute

Sorrow, panic grip burn institute after air force jet crash injures dozens of children

Bank Asia, Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View to offer privileges for cardholders

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x