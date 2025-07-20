Sunday, July 20, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Jahangir: No mass arrest in Gopalganj, only criminals being held

Home Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury instructs law enforcement to ensure miscreants are not spared and innocents are not held

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury attended a core committee meeting on law and order at the Home Ministry in Bangladesh Secretariat. Photo: BSS
Update : 20 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Sunday said no mass arrest has been made over violence in Gopalganj and that only criminals are being detained.

"No mass arrest has been made. Only those who committed crimes are being arrested," the adviser said while replying to a question from journalists over the Gopalganj situation, after coming out of a core committee meeting on law and order at the Home Ministry.

Asked whether the previous practice of mass arrest is being exercised, he said: "The same thing is not happening now. I do not agree with your opinion. Perpetrators must be arrested."

The home adviser asked the law enforcers to make sure that the miscreants are not spared and the innocents are not held.

"Make sure no perpetrators are spared in any way," he said.

Asked about the arrest of nine children over the Gopalganj incident, he said no such information is available to him.

Replying to a question, the home adviser said the curfew in Gopalganj has already been relaxed, while Section 144 will be relaxed in phases.

Citing several reports of different television channels, he said the situation in Gopalganj is now normal.

Asked about the capabilities of law enforcement agencies to hold a free, fair and peaceful election, he said: "We have enough time to take preparations and we are now taking preparations. We are imparting training for this. There will be no problem."

The home adviser said the beauty of democracy is to speak freely, adding: "Express your idea. Tell the truth. Do not attack anyone. Use a decent word. This is democracy." 

Topics:

GopalganjLt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury
Read More

Fresh case filed over Gopalganj violence; 360 arrested so far

Curfew extended in Gopalganj

Shafiqul: Govt doing everything lawfully in Gopalganj

Jahangir: Bodies may be exhumed if necessary in Gopalganj incident

Curfew relaxed for 14 hours in Gopalganj

Curfew to remain in place in Gopalganj till 6am on Saturday

Latest News

Fixing our healthcare at an earlier stage

No life without water: Settler attacks threaten West Bank communities

EC writing to 82 parties, including NCP, in second phase of registration review

Flood fear looms over northern districts as Teesta swells

Our revenue generation cannot keep struggling

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x