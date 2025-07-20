Sunday, July 20, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Overturned container trailer on Comilla-Sylhet Highway triggers 15km traffic

 Traffic halted for hours, leaving commuters and transport workers in severe distress

Photo: UNB
Update : 20 Jul 2025, 01:06 PM

Commuters and transport workers endured severe suffering as a 15km tailback was created on the Comilla-Sylhet regional highway after a container trailer overturned on the important route early Sunday.

The accident occurred at Debidwar around 6:30am when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, said Parvez Ali, in-charge of Mirpur Highway Police Outpost.

On information, he [Parvez Ali] said, police rushed to the scene and removed the container trailer. 

The vehicular movement resumed around 10:30am, he added.

Witnesses said it took hours to lift the container, during which the traffic congestion worsened, stretching up to 15km.

The situation gradually returned to normal after four hours of disruption, they [witnesses] said.

Topics:

Accidentheavy traffic
