VOICE hosts workshop to promote online safety and inclusion

To promote a safe and inclusive digital environment, rights-based research and advocacy organization VOICE organized a daylong “Digital Rights Workshop” on Saturday at the NGO Forum for Public Health auditorium in Lalmatia, Dhaka.

Titled “Capacity Building Training Workshop on Digital Rights for Journalists and Human Rights Defenders,” the event brought together journalists, human rights advocates, and digital rights activists.

Discussions centred around the interrelation of online rights and freedom of expression, as well as the challenges in ensuring digital safety and creating a secure online environment.

Participants received training on the concept of digital rights, the impact of internet shutdowns, and the importance of expressing opinions safely online. The keynote was delivered by VOICE’s Deputy Director Musharrat Maheera.

Speakers included Reaz Ahmad, acting editor of the Dhaka Tribune; SM Monjur Rashid, senior adviser (Communications) of the Social Protection Policy Support (SPPS) Program under UNDP; and Sharmin Khan, legal consultant at the International Center for Not-for-Profit Law (ICNL).

Highlighting the importance of media literacy, Reaz Ahmad said: “There is a wide gap between those who are aware of digital rights and those who are not. Sharing information without verifying sources is a major obstacle to protecting digital spaces and rights.”

He also cautioned against over-reliance on artificial intelligence (AI), emphasizing the need for critical thinking and human judgment.

“AI can sometimes present false or misleading information, weakening our ability to verify facts,” he said, citing examples such as a fake quote involving Dr Muhammad Yunus and false claims about a woman in Cox’s Bazar seeking votes for Jamaat-e-Islami.

“These examples remind us how important it is to use our own analytical skills and verify information alongside the use of technology,” he added.

SM Monjur Rashid said: “To ensure the protection of digital rights, students, journalists, activists, and development workers must work together. A public awareness campaign is needed, particularly around elections, so that policymakers take notice and include the issue in party manifestos.”

Sharmin Khan said: “Our laws must align with international standards and guidelines. It is essential to amplify the voices of working-class people and marginalized communities so they can express their needs. Only then will our laws effectively protect human rights.”

Researcher and human rights activist Rezaur Rahman Lenin said that the constitution of Bangladesh guarantees freedom of thought, expression, and conscience.

He noted that technological progress and the rise of social media have given this right a new dimension, allowing citizens to voice their opinions on global issues from anywhere.

However, he stressed that responsible exercise of this freedom is necessary to avoid infringing on others’ rights and dignity. In light of the challenges posed by the Digital Security Act and other restrictions, he underscored the need for balanced policies and an informed civil society.

Ashraful Haque, digital security specialist at Engage Media, said: “Digital security is a process through which individuals, organizations, or states protect their online data, communication systems, and networks from cyberattacks. It is not merely a technical issue but is closely linked to human rights and social security.”

“To ensure digital security and guard against threats such as phishing, malware, ransomware, hacking, and data theft, one must use strong passwords, enable two-factor authentication, keep software updated, use secure Wi-Fi, and share personal information with awareness and caution,” he added.

He explained that during social media use, online shopping, or banking, users’ personal data — such as name, age, address, phone number, national ID, location, and online activity — is often collected, sometimes unknowingly or hidden within terms and conditions.

“Thus, protecting privacy is not only ethical but a key element of freedom of expression and digital rights,” he added.

On internet shutdowns, he said: “These often occur under the pretext of political unrest, election-related tensions, or national security. However, even a single day of internet shutdown can cost Bangladesh approximately $78 million.”

He described this as a political strategy that disrupts information flow, media freedom, and economic activity.

VOICE’s Executive Director Ahmed Swapan Mahmud said: “Digital rights and freedom of expression are deeply interconnected. Without a secure online environment, people will be discouraged from speaking freely.”

The workshop concluded with calls for stronger legal safeguards, accountability from technology platforms, and regional solidarity to ensure the protection of citizens’ rights in the digital era.