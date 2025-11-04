Shishir Manir: July Charter can initiate a strong institutional culture

Lawyer and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami member Shishir Manir stated that Bangladesh’s political forces occupy significant spaces, raising questions about whether this reflects a mature political culture and how the current political practices connect with the country’s modern history.

He emphasized that there is no shortcut to answering this.

Shishir Manir highlighted that Bangladesh is a country of constitutional supremacy, not parliamentary supremacy, with the executive, legislative, and judicial branches repeatedly violating rules.

He said: “Where should we start? Constitutionally, Bangladesh is a country of the supreme law, not a parliament-centric system. There is the parliamentary process, then the executive process, and then the judicial system. And these three have repeatedly violated their own rules. This July Charter effectively provides a form of institutional assurance regarding the assumption of power and retirement from positions. If this can be practiced at the parliamentary, executive, and judicial levels, it could mark the beginning of a good institutional culture. It could lead to an even better culture.”

Speaking at the Dhaka Tribune seminar “In Pursuit of a Better Political Culture in Bangladesh’s Democratic Transition”, supported by the Norwegian Embassy, he noted that political culture is shaped over long periods, not abruptly. He stressed that the intertwining of politics and livelihood, the desire for control, and financial security are core reasons why political actors cling to positions, sometimes overriding law and institutional norms.

Shishir Manir explained that grassroots politics often reflects the same patterns, with local actors seeking authority over their communities, further complicating reform. He emphasized that tackling financial incentives and power centralization is crucial to promoting a healthier political culture.

The July Charter aims to balance power and decentralize authority, preventing concentration in a single individual or institution. Manir believes consistent implementation of these rules could gradually foster a more advanced political culture.

He concluded that this is a long-term struggle, requiring persistent effort and adherence to new regulations, and the July Charter could serve as a meaningful starting point for building better governance.

The event was organized with the support of the Embassy of Norway in Dhaka, while Bangla Tribune is serving as the media partner. The seminar is being moderated by Dhaka Tribune Editor Reaz Ahmad.

The seminar brings together participants from diverse professional backgrounds. Notable discussants include Dr Rounaq Jahan, Political Scientist and Distinguished Fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD); Håkon Arald Gulbrandsen, ambassador of Norway to Bangladesh; political analyst Dr Zahed Ur Rahman; Barrister Shishir Manir, member of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami; Dr Mirza M Hassan, senior research fellow at Brac University; Mohammad Asaduzzaman, director of research at the Dhaka Institute of Research and Analytics (DAIRA); journalist Zyma Islam of The Daily Star; Dr Asif M Shahan, professor at the University of Dhaka; and Fahim Mashroor, member of the Citizens’ Coalition.