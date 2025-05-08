Dhaka Tribune and Sightsavers unite for disability rights

Dhaka Tribune and Sightsavers have signed an MoU to promote disability rights in Bangladesh through media advocacy.

The partnership, part of Sightsavers’ Equal Bangladesh campaign, aims to raise awareness, engage policymakers, and support aspiring journalists with disabilities.

The collaboration will focus on implementing disability rights policies, revitalizing parliamentary efforts, and amplifying voices through Dhaka Tribune’s inclusive journalism.

Key attendees included Sightsavers’ Head of Global Campaigns Tessa Murphy; Bangladesh Country Director Amrita Rejina Rozario; Campaign Adviser Ayon Debnath; Finance and Support Services Manager (Bangladesh Office) Mohammad Shahibul Islam; alongside Dhaka Tribune Editor Reaz Ahmad; News Editor Anando Mostofa; and Senior Manager, Brand and Marketing, Rafsan Salekeen.