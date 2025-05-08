Thursday, May 08, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Dhaka Tribune and Sightsavers unite for disability rights

The collaboration aims to implement disability rights policies, boost parliamentary efforts, and amplify voices via Dhaka Tribune’s inclusive journalism

Dhaka Tribune and Sightsavers officials exchange documents during the signing of an MoU aimed at promoting disability rights and inclusive journalism under the Equal Bangladesh campaign. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 08 May 2025, 08:47 PM

Dhaka Tribune and Sightsavers have signed an MoU to promote disability rights in Bangladesh through media advocacy.

The partnership, part of Sightsavers’ Equal Bangladesh campaign, aims to raise awareness, engage policymakers, and support aspiring journalists with disabilities.

The collaboration will focus on implementing disability rights policies, revitalizing parliamentary efforts, and amplifying voices through Dhaka Tribune’s inclusive journalism.

Key attendees included Sightsavers’ Head of Global Campaigns Tessa Murphy; Bangladesh Country Director Amrita Rejina Rozario; Campaign Adviser Ayon Debnath; Finance and Support Services Manager (Bangladesh Office) Mohammad Shahibul Islam; alongside Dhaka Tribune Editor Reaz Ahmad; News Editor Anando Mostofa; and Senior Manager, Brand and Marketing, Rafsan Salekeen.

Topics:

MoUJournalismDhaka Tribune
Read More

Experts: No alternative to ensuring journalists’ financial security, protection for press freedom

World Press Freedom Day: No free media without financial security for journalists

BRU rally for justice, wage board implementation on World Press Freedom Day

Several MoUs to be signed during CA Yunus' visit to China

CA pledges implementation of media reform proposals

IRRI, DAE strengthen partnership to enhance rice research, innovation in Bangladesh

Latest News

India-Pakistan tensions force Dhaka flights into longer, costlier routes

BNP sets target to recruit 10 million members in two months

Magisterial powers of armed forces extended by another 60 days

Home adviser: Will quit if fail to punish those who helped Hamid to fly abroad

3 officials suspended over former president Abdul Hamid’s departure

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x