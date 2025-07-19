Saturday, July 19, 2025

Curfew relaxed for 14 hours in Gopalganj

Officials said the temporary relaxation aims to ease public suffering while maintaining security

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 19 Jul 2025, 10:49 AM

Authorities in Gopalganj have relaxed the ongoing curfew for 14 hours on Saturday, allowing public movement from 6am to 8pm.

The curfew was imposed after violent clashes broke out on Wednesday during a rally organised by the National Citizens Party (NCP). 

Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Muhammad Kamruzzaman announced the decision late on Friday night.

Activists of the Awami League and its banned student wing, Chhatra League, reportedly carried out the attacks, leaving at least five people dead.

The curfew will remain in effect until further notice, with a separate three-hour break scheduled for Friday.

Officials said the temporary relaxation aims to ease public suffering while maintaining security.

Law enforcers will remain deployed, and authorities will review the situation before making further decisions, according to officials. 

