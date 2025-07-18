Saturday, July 19, 2025

Two new Covid-19 cases reported in 24hrs

A total of 84 samples were tested during this time

Representational image of a person holding a Covid-19 blood test. Photo: Pexel
Update : 18 Jul 2025, 06:22 PM

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Friday confirmed two new Covid-19 infections in the country over a 24-hour period from 8am on Thursday to 8am  onFriday. 

A total of 84 samples were tested during this time, yielding a positivity rate of 2.38%, according to a statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, no one has died from Covid-19 during this period. The cumulative death toll since the pandemic began in 2020 stands at 29,526.

The first case of coronavirus was detected in the country on March 8, 2020. Ten days later, on March 18 of the same year, the first person died from the virus in the country.

Topics:

Bangladesh Covid-19Directorate of General Health Services (DGHS)
