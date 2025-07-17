Bangladesh: Mymensingh house not linked to Satyajit Ray’s ancestors

Bangladesh has clarified that a house in Mymensingh, reported in some media as the ancestral property of eminent filmmaker and author Satyajit Ray, does not, in fact, belong to his family, reaffirming that the property has no historical connection with the Ray lineage, reported BSS.

Following reports suggesting that authorities were demolishing the ancestral home of Ray’s grandfather, the noted litterateur Upendra Kishor Ray Chowdhury, the government conducted a detailed archival review which confirmed that the house in question was originally built by local zamindar Shashikant Acharya Chowdhury for his employees, adjacent to his residence, Shashi Lodge.

“Detailed inquiry into the archival records re-confirmed that the house in question never had any relation with the ancestors of the esteemed laureate Satyajit Ray. It was built by a local Zamindar Shashikant Acharya Chowdhury, next to his bungalow house "Shashi Lodge”, for his employees,” read a foreign ministry’s press release.

Drawing on the factual and meticulous re-examination of all records, the government of Bangladesh urges all quarters to refrain from spreading misleading or factually inaccurate narrative, in any form, that end up creating confusion and disrupt harmony amongst the people, it added.

The statement said that upon the abolition of the zamindari system, it came under the control of the government and the government later allocated it to the Bangladesh ‘Shishu Academy’.

Ever since, the house has been used as the office of the District Shishu Academy and, the land itself was a non-agricultural government (Khas) land and leased to Shishu Academy on a long term basis.

The district authorities have reviewed the land records related to the house and confirmed that - as per the past records — the land belongs to the government and has no association with the Ray family whatsoever.

Local senior citizens and respected individuals from various communities also attested that there is no known historical connection between the Ray family and the house and land currently leased to the Shishu Academy.

The house is not listed as an archaeological monument, either, said the statement.

However, the road in front of the house, "Harikishore Ray Road", is named after Satyajit Ray's great-grandfather Harikishore Ray, the adoptive parent of Satyajit Ray's grandfather Upendra Kishor Ray Chowdhury.

The Ray family had a house on Harikishore Ray Road, which they had sold long ago and thus no longer exists.

A multi-storied building was constructed there by the new owner.

The building that is now being demolished was dilapidated, risky and unusable. Since 2014, the Academy had shifted to a rented property elsewhere in Mymensingh city; and the abandoned house became a den for unlawful activities by local anti-social elements. Hence, an initiative was taken to construct a semi-permanent building at the site in the first half of 2024.

Later, following due process, Bangladesh Shishu Academy accorded permission to the district authorities to remove the old, dilapidated building through an auction. As per the decision of the Auction Committee, general public was widely notified through national and local newspapers, on March 7 earlier this year.

Thursday afternoon, the Deputy Commissioner of Mymensingh convened a discussion participated by senior citizens, literary and cultural personalities, journalists and other distinguished members of the local community.

During the meeting, eminent writer Kangal Shahin elaborated how the dilapidated building, which is under the authority of Bangladesh Shishu Academy and being demolished, does not belong to Hari Kishore Ray or Satyajit Ray.

Professor Bimal Kanti Dey, a respected member of the civil society in Mymensingh, shared additional details about the misperception about the house belonging to the Ray family.

Local poet and writer Farid Ahmed Dulal also affirmed that the house has no connection with Satyajit Ray or his family.

All present unanimously supported the construction of a new building for the Shishu Academy considering the benefit of the children of Mymensingh and urged to proceed without delay. All attendees were in unequivocal agreement that the abandoned building of the Bangladesh Shishu Academy has no historical or familial ties with Satyajit Ray or his family.

In this regard, Swapan Dhar, an archaeology researcher from Mymensingh, also stated that the house in question is not the ancestral home of Satyajit Ray.