Police report: Four killed, over 50 injured in Gopalganj violence

Four people were killed and more than 50 others, including 45 police personnel and journalists, were injured during Wednesday’s violence in Gopalganj, according to a report prepared by the Bangladesh Police.

The report was shared with the media by the Chief Adviser's Press Wing on Thursday.

The police report stated that around 7:30pm on Wednesday, an unruly crowd forcibly took away the bodies of the four deceased from the district hospital, preventing post-mortem examinations.

It mentioned that 1,507 police personnel, along with members of the army and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), have been deployed in the district to maintain overall law and order.

To ensure public safety, the local administration imposed a curfew in the area until 6pm on Thursday.

The situation is currently under control and remains peaceful in the presence of law enforcement agencies.