Adviser Asif: Law enforcers rescued NCP activists in Gopalganj

National Citizen Party (NCP) leaders, who had taken shelter inside a government facility following an attack by Awami League and its banned affiliate Chhatra League, were rescued by law enforcement agencies in Gopalganj.

Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain confirmed the development in a Facebook status posted from his personal account on Wednesday afternoon.

He wrote: “Law enforcement agencies are rescuing the NCP leaders and activists.”

He added: “No one involved in this heinous act of terrorism will be spared.”

The attack took place around 2:45pm on Wednesday when NCP leaders and activists were returning from a rally in Gopalganj. According to NCP leaders, the assault was carried out by members of the Awami League and the banned Chhatra League.

The incident turned parts of Gopalganj into a battleground. Police and army personnel fired shots to bring the situation under control.

However, their vehicles were also reportedly attacked during the clashes. Following the violence, NCP leaders took shelter in a nearby government facility.

Earlier, around 1:30pm, the Chhatra League had allegedly attacked the NCP rally stage set up at the Municipal Park area of Gopalganj town.

Sound systems, microphones, and chairs were vandalized, and NCP leaders and activists were physically assaulted. The motorcade of the party came under further attack shortly after it left the rally site.