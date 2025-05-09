Protesters declare 'second phase' of July uprising, demand ban on AL

The Awami League ban movement has gained peak momentum, as protesters led by the National Citizen Party (NCP) blockaded Shahbagh intersection on Friday, terming it the “second phase” of the July uprising.

Protesting leaders and activists from various parties and organizations blockaded Shahbagh around 4:45pm Friday, on the call of Hasnat Abdullah, chief organizer (South) of the NCP and formerly one of the key leaders of the student-led uprising, from a mass rally named July Manch at Minto Road in the capital.

Hasnat said that it was not pleasant that they had to gather for a mass rally to explain why the interim government had to ban AL, after ten months had passed since the July uprising mass killing.

“Rather, it is shameful for us,” he said.

Additionally, protests demanding an AL ban have also been held in Rajshahi, Boalkhali, Noakhali, Kishoreganj, Khulna, among other places.

Interim government’s response

The interim government has announced it is seriously considering the demand to ban the Awami League. This was stated in a press release issued by the Chief Adviser’s press wing shortly before 3pm on Friday.

The statement says that the government is seriously considering demands from various political parties, organizations, and citizens to ban the Awami League on charges of authoritarian rule and terrorist activities.

The government has already established contact with political parties on this matter and will make a quick decision after discussions.

Hasnat suggested that rather than consulting with political parties, the interim government should consult with family members of the injured and martyrs of the July uprising, around 4:30pm, from the mass rally.

Who are protesting

Protesting parties mostly include post–July uprising parties and organizations and Islamist parties and organizations. Both groups have been demanding the AL ban for the last few months.

Post–July uprising parties include the NCP and United Peoples’ Bangladesh (which has emerged as a pressure group and will convert to a party after a certain time), and organizations include the Bangladesh Democratic Student Council and the newly formed “July Unity,” a group of 50+ organizations demanding an AL ban.

Notable organizations of the group include Inqilab Mancha, Anti-Fascist Coalition, and July Mancha, among others.

Islamist parties and organizations include Jamaat-e-Islami, Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir, Islamic Movement Bangladesh, Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, among others.

Catalyst of the event

The catalyst of the protest was former President Abdul Hamid’s departure for Bangkok on Thai Airways flight at 3:05am on Thursday, months after the fall of Sheikh Hasina and her party, the Awami League.

While many top AL leaders fled in the immediate aftermath, Abdul Hamid had stayed on—until now.

Protesters allege that the interim government, formed in the aftermath of the student-led uprising, helped Abdul Hamid, along with AL accomplices who had fled the country earlier.

The government statement also mentioned that it is aware of public outrage regarding the foreign travel of former president Abdul Hamid, who is accused in a murder case and served under the fascist government. The government is determined to take appropriate legal action against all those involved in this incident.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Asif Nazrul, law adviser of the interim government, clarified that preventing former president Abdul Hamid from traveling abroad is the responsibility of police and intelligence agencies, not his ministry.

He further stated that his ministry only oversees lower court judges, who are not responsible for airport security or restricting movement.

Additionally, Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (Retd) announced on Thursday that he will resign if he fails to take action against those involved in former president Abdul Hamid's departure.

He also stated that he has ordered the identification and dismissal of all who assisted in the escape.

Prior incidents

Earlier, on Thursday night after 10pm, a group of protesters took position in front of the chief adviser’s residence, Jamuna, under Hasnat’s leadership.

Around 1am on Thursday, a procession led by NCP Convener Nahid Islam and Member Secretary Akhtar Hossein, along with central leaders of the party, joined the sit-in program in front of Jamuna.

The protest continued on Friday as well. Protesters remained positioned there, chanting various slogans demanding a ban on the AL since morning.

As the protests began on Thursday, police started controlling vehicle movement from the Kakrail intersection, Hotel Intercontinental crossing, and Minto Road intersection.

A significant number of law enforcement personnel had been positioned in rows in front of and behind the barricade in front of Jamuna.