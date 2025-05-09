22 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs

22 new dengue cases were reported in the 24 hours leading up to Friday morning, bringing the total number of cases to 2,925 this year.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the new cases were reported as follows: three in Chittagong division (outside the city corporation), two in Mymensingh division (outside the city corporation), one in Sylhet division (outside the city corporation), seven in Dhaka division (outside the city corporation), four in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), and five in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

The number of deaths remained at 21, with no new fatalities reported during this period, the DGHS added.

Currently, 219 dengue patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

According to the DGHS, there were 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in the same year.