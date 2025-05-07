IGP alerts police on borders amid India-Pakistan conflict

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam on Wednesday asked police superintendents in bordering districts to remain alert so Bangladesh’s security was not hampered in view of the India-Pakistan conflict.

A police headquarters statement said the IGP made the warning as he was speaking at an award-distribution ceremony among winners of the police shooting competition at the Bangladesh Shooting Sports Federation at Gulshan here.

"A warning has been given to the police superintendents of the bordering districts so that the security of Bangladesh is not disrupted due to the India-Pakistan conflict,” the statement quoted him as saying.

“We will make every effort so that our security is not disrupted in this context," the IGP said.

Thirty Bangladesh districts have borders with India, and three districts have borders with Myanmar.

The police statement said Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and Special Branch (SB) became champion and runner-up, respectively, in the competition, contested by different police units from May 5-7.

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) Additional IGP and President of Bangladesh Police Shooting Club M Mustafa Kamal presided over the function.

Senior police officers, invited guests and participating shooters were present.