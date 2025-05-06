Tuesday, May 06, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Gold prices hiked again in Bangladesh

The new rates take effect on Wednesday

File image of gold ornaments. Photo: Collected
Update : 06 May 2025, 09:42 PM

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) has raised gold prices for the second time in two days, citing a volatile global market and rising local costs of pure gold.

The decision came during a meeting of the Bajus standing committee on pricing and price monitoring on Tuesday, the association said in a statement.

The new rates, which take effect on Wednesday, set the price of 22-carat gold at Tk1,74,986 per bhori (11.664 grams), marking an increase of Tk3,700 from the previous rate.

Prices for other purities were also adjusted accordingly: 21-carat gold Tk1,66,986 per bhori, 18-carat gold Tk1,43,321 per bhori and traditional gold Tk1,18,420 per bhori.

Bajus said the price adjustments reflected current rates in the international bullion market, as well as increases in the cost of refining and procuring pure gold locally.

Topics:

BAJUSGold price in Bangladesh
