Tuesday, May 06, 2025

Child dies after choking on lychee seed in Sherpur

The child was four years old

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 06 May 2025, 11:11 AM

A four-year-old boy died after choking on a lychee seed in Sherpur’s Nalitabari upazila on Monday night.

The incident took place around 8:30pm in Andhariagop village.

The deceased, Robiul Islam, was the son of Rezaul Islam.

According to family members, Robiul was eating lychees at home around 8pm when he accidentally swallowed a seed. The seed became lodged in his throat, causing him to choke and struggle for breath.

He began foaming at the mouth, prompting the family to try and help. Unable to restore his breathing, they rushed him to Nalitabari Upazila Health Complex around 8:45pm.

There, Dr Humayun Ahmed Nur declared the child dead.

“The family told us the lychee seed got stuck in his throat, leading to suffocation,” the doctor said.

Topics:

SherpurLychee
