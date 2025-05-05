Monday, May 05, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Mahfuj: No journalist can be fired without prior notice

Media outlets given licenses during Awami League's tenure will be investigated, says Information Adviser Mahfuj Alam

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Mahfuj Alam speaks at a seminar titled Murder and persecution of journalists during the fascist regime organized by the Bangladesh Journalist Welfare Trust at the Department of Films and Publications in Dhaka on Monday, May 5, 2025. Photo: BSS
Update : 05 May 2025, 09:14 PM

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Mahfuj Alam on Monday said there is no scope to fire a journalist from his job without any prior notice. 

He made the statement while addressing a seminar titled “Murder and persecution of journalists during the fascist regime,” organized by the Bangladesh Journalist Welfare Trust at the Department of Films and Publications.

“Three journalists have been dismissed and we strongly oppose this action. The government does not support the termination of any journalist without due process,” he said.

The adviser continued: “If a dismissal is necessary, it must follow a clear procedure and proper notice must be served to this end. We stand against any action that threatens an individual's livelihood.”

Mahfuj said: “Deepto TV authorities did not serve any notice prior to suspending its news transmission. But in such a manner was the transmission halted that it seems to all that the government shut them down."

He added: "But the government did not shut down its news transmission. This is an act of impetuousness. It is not a good sign.”

He further said: “The government's policy is that no outlet will be forcibly closed. But, there will be an investigation to determine whether the media acted in favour of any particular political party."

Mahfuj said: “Asking questions is important to make the government accountable. However, there is a clear distinction between questions and propaganda.”

He also said: “Some newspapers still do not write July uprising, instead they write July movement; they do not say the government of the July uprising, they say the government of the change of power.”

He added: “This means that 2,000 people were not martyred here. It seems to all that there was a conspiracy; Hasina was overthrown there. The media cannot do this.”

Mentioning that these media outlets have not been shut down, the adviser said: "Everything has happened before your eyes."

He said no one has been allowed to hurt the media to date, and it will not be allowed in the future. "Fascism is a terrible thing— we must always keep its memory alive. If we forget, this dark chapter may be repeated. The rule of Sheikh Mujib and Sheikh Hasina does not match any other era," he said.

The information adviser said that the media outlets that were given licenses during the Awami League period will be investigated.

He said that even though Ershad was a dictator, Sheikh Hasina is called a fascist. “The reason for this is that Ershad had less manpower, while Mujib and Hasina of the Awami League had people everywhere. This party established fascism in all systems,” he added.

Mahfuj said: “Today, Awami League leaders and activists are absconding, and Sheikh Hasina is responsible for it. Sheikh Hasina was the last person from the Sheikh family to escape because all the members of the Sheikh family had escaped before her.”

Topics:

Sheikh HasinaAwami LeagueMass MediaMedia FreedomMahfuj Alam
Read More

Only clean-image candidates will contest election, says BNP's Kaium

Gayeshwar: If talking about polls is a crime, BNP will continue to commit it

Hefazat denies involvement in Hasina effigy displayed at DU

Mahfuj: Govt mulls law to ensure journalist safety

Report on arrest warrants for Hasina, Putul, 16 others deferred

Akhtar Hossain: Hasina has turned Bangladesh into a puppet state of India

Latest News

What are the key proposals of the Health Reform Commission?

Gold prices increased again

Khaleda Zia leaves London for Dhaka in air ambulance

DNCC administrator calls for planting trees to reduce Dhaka’s temperature

Suspected Indian smuggler detained by BGB from Dhaka hospital

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x