Health reform commission submits report to CA

In November 2024, the government formed a 12-member Health Sector Reform Commission

Health Reform Commission submits its report to Chief Adviser Professor Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna on May 5, 2025. Photo: Facebook/Chief Adviser GOB
Update : 05 May 2025, 12:12 PM

The Health Sector Reform Commission on Monday submitted its report to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus. 

The members of the commission, led by its chief Professor AK Azad Khan, handed over the report to Prof Yunus at about 11am at the State Guest House Jamuna, Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told BSS. 

In November 2024, the government formed a 12-member Health Sector Reform Commission.

The members of the commission are: Prof AK Azad Khan (chief), president of Diabetic Association of Bangladesh; Prof Md Muhammad Zakir Hossain of Public Health and Health Informatics Department at BSMMU; Prof Dr Liaquat Ali, chairman of Pothikrit Foundation; Prof Dr Sayera Akther, a gynecologist; Prof Dr Naila Zaman Khan, a neurologist, the Department of Pediatric Neuroscience; MM Reza, former secretary; Prof Dr Muzaherul Huq, former regional adviser (South-East Asia Region) at the WHO; Dr Azharul Islam, ICDDR,B; Prof Dr Syed Md Akram Hossain, Square Cancer Centre, Square Hospital; Prof Dr Syed Atiqul Haque, chief consultant of Green Life Centre for Rheumatic Care and Research; Dr Ahmed Ahsanur Rahman, scientist at ICDDR,B; and Omair Afif, a student of Dhaka Medical College.

x