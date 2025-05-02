JU bans outsider entry ahead of Jucsu polls

Jahangirnagar University has imposed an indefinite ban on the entry of outsiders into its campus starting Saturday, to ensure security ahead of the Central Students' Union (Jucsu) election.

The decision was announced in a press release issued late Friday by Mohammad Mahiuddin, acting director of the university’s Public Relations Office.

The notice said that the schedule for the Jucsu and residential hall union elections has already been announced. In light of this, the university administration considers campus security a top priority. As a result, entry of non-affiliates will be restricted until further notice.

All members of the university community have been requested to carry their identity cards during this period.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Chief Election Commissioner Professor Md Moniruzzaman announced the election schedule at the council room of the university’s administrative building. According to the schedule, voting will be held on July 31.