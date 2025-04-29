Asif rejects pressure on PSC claim, slams news report as false

Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyain has denied allegations that he exerted pressure on the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) to postpone the 46th BCS written examination, calling a recent Manab Zamin report “false, targeted propaganda.”

In a Facebook post from his verified account on Tuesday, Asif said: “A report by Manab Zamin falsely accused me of pressuring the PSC. Since then, targeted propaganda has been launched against me.”

He clarified that his role was limited to acting as a mediator between the protesting job seekers and the PSC, following an 80-hour hunger strike by four candidates whose health had deteriorated.

“While sitting at the Raju Memorial Sculpture, I repeatedly said the PSC is a constitutional, independent, and autonomous institution. I can act as a bridge between the PSC and the protesters, but I have no authority to make decisions,” he wrote.

He continued: “I talked to everyone concerned with the PSC while sitting at Raju, over the phone. Chairman Mobasser Monem sent three members for discussion. After prolonged discussions at the Journalists Association office in TSC between the protestors’ representatives and PSC members, the PSC decided to suspend the written exam. The announcement was made by one of the PSC members.

"At no stage of this process did I exert any pressure on the PSC. My sole aim was to bridge the gap and help resolve the issue, especially considering the rapidly deteriorating health of the hunger strikers.”

Regarding the Manab Zamin report, he added: “They made a false accusation against me, claiming I pressured the PSC. This led to a wave of targeted propaganda. As someone serving the government representing the student movement, it is my duty to stand by students in any logical demand or crisis. I am fulfilling that duty and will continue to do so.

"I strongly protest this deliberately misleading, unprofessional, and false reporting by Manab Zamin.”