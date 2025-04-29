Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Asif rejects pressure on PSC claim, slams news report as false

He clarified that his role was limited to acting as a mediator between the protesting job seekers and the PSC

Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain. Photo: BSS
Update : 29 Apr 2025, 04:46 PM

Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyain has denied allegations that he exerted pressure on the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) to postpone the 46th BCS written examination, calling a recent Manab Zamin report “false, targeted propaganda.”

In a Facebook post from his verified account on Tuesday, Asif said: “A report by Manab Zamin falsely accused me of pressuring the PSC. Since then, targeted propaganda has been launched against me.”

He clarified that his role was limited to acting as a mediator between the protesting job seekers and the PSC, following an 80-hour hunger strike by four candidates whose health had deteriorated.

“While sitting at the Raju Memorial Sculpture, I repeatedly said the PSC is a constitutional, independent, and autonomous institution. I can act as a bridge between the PSC and the protesters, but I have no authority to make decisions,” he wrote.

He continued: “I talked to everyone concerned with the PSC while sitting at Raju, over the phone. Chairman Mobasser Monem sent three members for discussion. After prolonged discussions at the Journalists Association office in TSC between the protestors’ representatives and PSC members, the PSC decided to suspend the written exam. The announcement was made by one of the PSC members.

"At no stage of this process did I exert any pressure on the PSC. My sole aim was to bridge the gap and help resolve the issue, especially considering the rapidly deteriorating health of the hunger strikers.”

Regarding the Manab Zamin report, he added: “They made a false accusation against me, claiming I pressured the PSC. This led to a wave of targeted propaganda. As someone serving the government representing the student movement, it is my duty to stand by students in any logical demand or crisis. I am fulfilling that duty and will continue to do so.

"I strongly protest this deliberately misleading, unprofessional, and false reporting by Manab Zamin.”

Topics:

Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS)Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC)Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain
Read More

Asif: Govt to establish two separate PSCs

ACC examines corruption allegations against ex-aides of two advisers

Asif Mahmud yet to decide which political party to join

Private school teachers to get festival bonus equal to staffers

Sarjis demands viva marks reduction in solidarity with BCS protesters

Government job seekers begin hunger strike demanding PSC reforms

Latest News

What are Dhaka’s conditions for Rakhine aid corridor?

Trump: Putin wants peace in Ukraine

Pakistan says India planning imminent military strike

At least 15 killed in Kolkata hotel fire

ACC breaks records in 2024, but conviction rates, politics cloud progress

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x