Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
CA Yunus: We dream of building a second Bangladesh

He also emphasized the importance of public trust in law enforcement

Chief Adviser to the interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus. Photo: CA Press Wing
Update : 29 Apr 2025, 02:27 PM

Chief Adviser to the interim government, Dr Muhammad Yunus, on Tuesday called for the creation of a democratic Bangladesh founded on justice and free from discrimination, to build a “second Bangladesh.”

“We are dreaming of building a democratic Bangladesh free from discrimination and founded on justice,” he said during the inauguration of Police Week 2025 and a medal presentation ceremony held at the Rajarbagh Police Lines in Dhaka.

Referring to the recent July uprising, Dr Yunus noted: “The July uprising has given us that opportunity. We must not lose it. If we do, we will remain accountable to future generations forever.”

In his address, Dr Yunus also underscored the critical role of the police force in shaping this vision for a new Bangladesh. “Bangladesh is standing tall on the global stage as a peaceful and prosperous country, and it will continue to do so. The police force is a vital pillar in realising that dream,” he said.

He further emphasized the importance of public trust in law enforcement, adding, “The world judges the level of our civilisation by your work and your relationship with the people. We want the Bangladesh Police to earn praise not only at home but also internationally.”

Topics:

Muhammad YunusBangladesh PoliceBangladesh Democracy
