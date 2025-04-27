DB nabs 56 Awami League leaders, activists over flash processions

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested 56 leaders and activists of the banned Chhatra League and various associate bodies of the Awami League in a number of operations over the past seven days, to curb the flash processions (jhotika michil) in the capital.

On Saturday, the police informed that based on secret information, various teams of the DB conducted drives across the capital between April 19 and April 25, resulting in the arrests. The detainees face allegations of attempting to destabilize law and order and creating panic among the public through sudden protest processions, said DMP’s DC (Media) Md Talebur Rahman.

Among the arrestees, Shamim Ahmed Shahid, joint general secretary of Ward-57 Jubo League unit (Kamrangirchar police station); Md Zia Mia, president of Ward-33 Jubo League unit (Bongshal police station); Md Abdur Rob Patwari, vice president of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Thana Awami League unit; and several former Chhatra League leaders and senior members of Awami League, Jubo League, Swechchhasebak League, Krishok League, and Sramik League are mentionable.

Besides, one of the arrestees, Md. Abed Ali Sheikh, is an accused in a case related to the arson attack on a military vehicle in Gopalganj. Another, Mohammad Zakir Hossain Sagar, is named in a case filed over the 2015 attack on former prime minister Khaleda Zia’s motorcade. Several others, including arrested leader Imon, face multiple cases across various police stations in Dhaka city.

DB confirmed that all arrestees have been subjected to due legal procedures and that measures to prevent flash processions and activities of banned organizations will continue.

Efforts to reinforce law and order across the capital have been intensified, the DC (Media) added.