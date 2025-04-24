Thursday, April 24, 2025

Report: 612 killed, 1,246 injured in March road accidents

Regionally, Dhaka division had the highest accidents at 148, while Barisal had the fewest at 31

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 24 Apr 2025, 02:44 PM

Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity has reported that 612 people were killed and 1,246 were injured in road accidents nationwide in March.

The passenger welfare organization released the information on Thursday, through a press release signed by Secretary‑General Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury.

During the same period, the railway network suffered 40 accidents that caused 34 deaths and six injuries, while eight incidents on inland waterways resulted in 18 deaths and one injury.

Taken together, accidents on road, rail and water routes totalled 641 incidents, leading to 664 fatalities and 1,253 injuries across the country, BJKS said in its report.

The statement further notes that motorcycle collisions accounted for 227 accidents, claiming 251 lives and injuring 208 people, representing 38.27% of all incidents, 41.10 % of total fatalities and 16.69% of overall injuries recorded in March.

Regionally, Dhaka division recorded the highest number of road accidents, with 148 accidents causing 150 deaths and 364 injuries, whereas Barisal division experienced the fewest, reporting 31 accidents that resulted in 31 deaths and 86 injuries.

According to the association, these findings are based on an analysis of accident reports published in national, regional and online media outlets.

Topics:

Railway AccidentsRoad accident fatalitiesAcross Bangladesh Road Accidents
