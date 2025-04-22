Man killed in Tejgaon knife attack

A 22-year-old youth died after being stabbed by a group of unidentified miscreants in Dhaka’s Tejgaon Industrial area on Monday evening.

The deceased, Mohammad Arman, was the son of Md Ekram Hossain and a resident of Middle Begunbari under Tejgaon Industrial Police Station.

He worked as a delivery man for Daraz.

According to his father, the incident took place around 7:30 pm in front of Tejgaon Polytechnic Institute, near the Bangladesh University of Textiles, while Arman was crossing the road.

A group of three to four attackers, reportedly acting out of prior enmity, assaulted him and stabbed him in the left thigh.

Locals immediately rushed him to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where doctors declared him dead around 9:30 pm.

Md Faruk, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost, said the body has been kept at the hospital morgue for an autopsy.