Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Man killed in Tejgaon knife attack

He worked as a delivery man for Daraz

Representational photo. Photo: Pixabay
Update : 22 Apr 2025, 10:17 AM

A 22-year-old youth died after being stabbed by a group of unidentified miscreants in Dhaka’s Tejgaon Industrial area on Monday evening.

The deceased, Mohammad Arman, was the son of Md Ekram Hossain and a resident of Middle Begunbari under Tejgaon Industrial Police Station.

He worked as a delivery man for Daraz.

According to his father, the incident took place around 7:30 pm in front of Tejgaon Polytechnic Institute, near the Bangladesh University of Textiles, while Arman was crossing the road.

A group of three to four attackers, reportedly acting out of prior enmity, assaulted him and stabbed him in the left thigh.

Locals immediately rushed him to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where doctors declared him dead around 9:30 pm.

Md Faruk, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost, said the body has been kept at the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Topics:

Knife Attack
Read More

3 Jubo League leaders hacked in Barisal over supremacy

This world... This incredibly beautiful world

Latest News

Martyred Intellectuals Memorial being renovated, not demolished, authorities clarify

Govt to procure one cargo LNG, 22m litre palm olein

Police: Interpol has issued red notice against ex-IGP Benazir

Mahfuj: Information offices must work to combat rumors, disinformation locally

Kuet protesters steadfast despite education adviser's request to end hunger strike

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x