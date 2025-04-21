Brief rain calms Dhaka, but thunderstorm may follow

What seemed like the start of a heavy downpour turned out to be just a fleeting spell of rain.

Early Monday, residents of Dhaka woke up to dark, overcast skies—raising fears of a storm. Office-goers and students hesitated, expecting torrential rain or thunderstorms. But by around 9:15am, a brief shower passed through, and the sky began to clear.

Still, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department has issued a weather alert: between 8am and the next four hours, Dhaka and several other regions may experience temporary gusty or squally winds at speeds of 45 to 60km/h—or more—accompanied by rain or thunderstorms.

The alert covers Rangpur, Dinajpur, Bogra, Tangail, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Faridpur, Madaripur, Jessore, Kushtia, Khulna, Barisal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Barguna, Bhola, Feni, Comilla, Brahmanbaria, and Chittagong.

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country.