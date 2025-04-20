Bangladesh’s gold price exceeds global market prediction

The latest hike in gold prices in Bangladesh has pushed the precious metal’s value beyond levels anticipated from global market trends.

On Sunday, high-quality 22-carat gold was being sold at Tk1,67,833 per bhori (11.664g), marking the highest price ever recorded in the country.

This follows the most recent price revision, which came into effect today.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs has forecast that the global price of gold could reach $3,700 per ounce by the end of 2025.

One ounce equals 31.1035g.

The Bangladesh Jewellers' Association (Bajus) has fixed the 22-carat gold price at Tk14,389 per gram.

Accordingly, the local price of one ounce of gold stands at Tk4,47,548.

But, the current spot price for gold in the United States is approximately $3,328.30 per ounce, equivalent to around Tk4,02,724.

This means gold in Bangladesh is being sold at Tk44,824 higher than the international market rate.

Bajus had earlier raised the price of gold by Tk3,033 per bhori last Wednesday.

On Saturday, the association announced a further increase of Tk2,624 per bhori, effective from Sunday.

As per the new pricing, from Sunday, hallmarked 22-carat gold is being sold at Tk1,67,833 per bhori, 21-carat at Tk1,60,205 per bhori and 18-carat at Tk1,37,309 per bhori.

Besides, the price of traditional method gold has risen to Tk1,13,491 per bhori.

Up until Saturday, the prices stood at Tk1,65,209 per bhori for 22-carat hallmarked gold, Tk1,57,697 for 21-carat, Tk1,35,174 for 18-carat and Tk1,11,660 per bhori for traditional gold.

In a press release, Bajus said that the selling prices of gold and silver must include a 5 percent VAT as mandated by the government, along with a 6 percent minimum wage set by the association.

The wage component may vary based on the jewellery’s design and craftsmanship.