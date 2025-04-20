Monday, April 21, 2025

Stamford University hosts alumni meet and greet 2025

Celebration highlighted strong alumni bonds and shared university pride

Alumni share joyous reunions and celebrate their legacy during the Stamford University Bangladesh Alumni Meet and Greet–2025 on Friday, April 18, 2025. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 20 Apr 2025, 04:49 PM

In a heartwarming celebration of memories, achievements, and enduring bonds, Stamford University Bangladesh hosted its Alumni Meet and Greet–2025 on Friday.

 Beginning at 9am, the campus buzzed with excitement as former students returned to their alma mater, greeted by familiar sights, smiling faces, and heartfelt reunions.

The formal program commenced at 11am with a warm welcome from Professor Dr Jamal Uddin Ahmed, convener of the event. The gathering was honored by the presence of Dr Farahnaaz Feroz, chairman of the Board of Trustees of Stamford University Bangladesh, who attended as the chief guest.

Also present were Professor Dr Md Younus Mia, pro-vice chancellor, as a special guest, and Professor Dr Moniruzzaman, vice chancellor of the university, who presided over the program.

In her keynote speech, Dr Farahnaaz Feroz reflected on the university’s journey and the vital role its alumni play in shaping its legacy. “Under the visionary leadership of the late Dr MA Hannan Feroz and the distinguished educationist Mrs Fatinaaz Feroz, Stamford University Bangladesh has grown into one of the country’s premier institutions,” she said.

“Your success is the success of Stamford University. This university is proud of each of you and the impact you’ve made both nationally and globally.”

After an engaging series of speeches and reunions, attendees enjoyed a delightful lunch, followed by a colorful cultural program that showcased the talents of both current students and alumni. The event concluded with a thrilling raffle draw and an award ceremony.

Stamford University
