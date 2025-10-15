Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Workshop on using AI in journalism held at Stamford University

Amrita Malangi, journalist at Voice of America and mentor at Netcom Learning Bangladesh, explained to the students the difference between good and bad prompts

Students and faculty of Stamford University attend a workshop titled “AI for Digital Journalism,” organized by the Department of Journalism and Media Studies in collaboration with Netcom Learning Bangladesh, focusing on the role of artificial intelligence in enhancing storytelling and news practices, on Monday, October 13, 2025. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 15 Oct 2025, 09:02 PM

A workshop titled “AI for digital journalism” was held on Monday at Stamford University, focusing on how artificial intelligence (AI) can enhance journalistic practices and storytelling.

The event took place in the university’s conference room and was organized by the Department of Journalism and Media Studies in collaboration with Netcom Learning Bangladesh, said a press release.

Addressing the session, Amrita Malangi, journalist at Voice of America and mentor at Netcom Learning Bangladesh, said: “You do not just have to be a journalist; you need to understand different storytelling techniques. In this context, using artificial intelligence can not only enhance news quality but also craft news headlines and intros, while making news presentation more engaging.”

She guided Stamford University students on how artificial intelligence (AI) can be a new tool in journalism.

During the workshop, Amrita Malangi explained to the students the difference between good and bad prompts and said: “To make artificial intelligence more effective, it needs to be put into context. The information obtained from artificial intelligence must be verified and cross-checked. Basically, the technology must be under the control of the journalist.”

Netcom Learning Instructor Md Tanvir Khan discussed various artificial intelligence tools that can be used in students' daily lives and encouraged them to incorporate these tools into their educational pursuits.

In the opening speech of the workshop, Samiya Asadi, assistant professor of the department, emphasized the ethical use of artificial intelligence and the importance of preparing students for a future in artificial intelligence-based journalism.

Muhammad Mosharraf Hossain, coordinator and associate professor of the department, said that a proposal has already been made to introduce a new course on artificial intelligence in journalism.

Tania Sultana and Shabnam Zannat, assistant professors of the Department of Journalism and Media at Stamford University, along with Lecturers Sohel Hossain and Faria Jahan, and students from various batches of the same department, were also present at the workshop.

