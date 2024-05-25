Sunday, May 26, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
Metro rail operation suspended for 1.5 hrs

  • Operation comes to a halt at 6:45pm
  • Suspended due to technical issues 
File Image: Passengers are seen boarding the train at a metro rail station in Dhaka. Photo: Collected
Update : 25 May 2024, 09:13 PM

The metro rail operations remained suspended on Saturday evening for more than one and half hours due to technical issues with the transformer supplying power to the Operation Control Centre.

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited Company Secretary (Joint Secretary) Mohammad Abdur Rauf confirmed the matter.

The operation came to a halt around 7pm and resumed at 8:20pm, according to the official.

Announcements were made at various stations of metro rail at around 7:30pm requesting passengers to take alternative routes if they were in a hurry.

Abdur Rauf said: "The transformer from which our Operation Control Centre receives power had a technical issue causing its line to shut down. We were unable to send signals to our stations from there. Therefore, for the safety of the passengers, the operations were halted. It was later reinstalled. Metro rail operations are now normal."

He also said: "If we can not control the signals, an accident could occur. That is why we had to halt the metro rail operations for safety reasons."

Due to the suspension, ten trains were stuck on various station lines. It was reported from the station that although it was possible to run the trains without the signal system, doing so would have been very risky.

The suspension of metro rail operations caused immense suffering to commuters in the evening.

Dhaka Metro Rail
