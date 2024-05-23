Thursday, May 23, 2024

RAB busts bomb-making factory in Badda, 3 held

  • 65 bombs recovered
  • Were getting paid Tk26,000
Representational image of handcuffs. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 23 May 2024, 11:20 AM

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Wednesday night detained three people from a bomb-making factory in the capital’s Badda.

The identities of the detainees could not be known yet. 

At least 65 bombs were recovered from the place, said RAB-3 Commanding Officer Lt Col Md Firoz Kabir. 

"Our bomb disposal unit came to the spot and observed the structure, weight and details of the bombs and said that the bombs are very dangerous. These bombs could be detonated in the air, and each bomb was capable of spreading up to 30 metres,” he added.

Mentioning that militants are involved in this incident, he said the they mainly work in the “cut out” method. The detainees could not tell where the bombs were supposed to be used.

However, it was known, the bombs were supposed to be delivered to Gazipur on Thursday. The detainees were getting a payment of Tk26,000 for the whole process. 

 

Topics:

RABBomb
