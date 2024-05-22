Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
Low-pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal

  • Rain or thundershowers likely
  • Mild heatwave sweeping over parts of Bangladesh
Current satellite image of the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Photo: Zoom Earth
Update : 22 May 2024, 01:48 PM

A low-pressure area has formed over the south-west Bay and adjoining west-central Bay. It is likely to intensify further, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said on Wednesday morning.

It also predicted rain or thundershowers likely accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind in many places over Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, and at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions, and at one or two places over Khulna and Barisal divisions starting from 9am on Wednesday.

Besides, a mild heatwave is sweeping over Sylhet division and the districts of Dhaka, Netrokona, Chittagong, Rangamati, Feni, Cox’s Bazar, Bagerhat, Jessore and Chuadanga and it may continue.

Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may rise slightly over the country. Due to increase in moisture incursion the discomfort may increase, according to the BMD bulletin.

The country’s highest temperature was recorded in Bagerhat’s Mongla at 37.5°C over 24 hours till 6am Wednesday, and the lowest temperature was recorded in Panchagarh’s Tetulia at 22.4°C.

In the meantime, the highest 64mm rainfall was recorded in Patuakhali.

Bay of BengalBMDWeather forecastLow Pressure
